Tesco donates over 9,000 meals to Shetland communities

Ryan Nicolson 1 hour 36 min ago 0
Supermarket chain Tesco has donated more than 9,000 meals of surplus food to charities and community groups in Shetland across the last five years.

The food has been donated through the Community Food Connection Scheme, a scheme which started five years ago, and hit a milestone of 50 million meals distributed this week.

The programme aims to tackle food waste, with every Tesco branch taking part in the initiative.

At the end of each day a store colleague works out which food is likely to be unsold and then uses a specially-developed app to tell a local charity or community group what food can be collected.

Since the start of the pandemic almost 700 new groups have signed up to receive food from the scheme, Tesco said.

More than a million meals of food are donated across the country each month.

