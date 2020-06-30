Virtual tourists encouraged to sketch now, visit later

An artistic impression of Sumburgh Head Lighthouse.

It’s an iconic and imposing landmark – and Sumburgh Head and lighthouse is being used to entice artists as part of a tourism campaign.

VisitScotland is using the attraction as one of the locations for a video series teaching how to draw or paint landmarks around the country. The hope is that people will sketch now and visit later as coronavirus restrictions are relaxed.

Each tutorial is accompanied by a voiceover giving advice and tips on how to create your drawing, as well as facts about each destination.

VisitScotland development manager in Shetland Steve Mathieson said: “Sketching Scotland is a fun take on sightseeing and a way to learn about some of our best-loved attractions, such as Sumburgh Head and Lighthouse, in a completely new way.

“We were also conscious that people are looking for ways to use their time creatively and learn a new skill. We loved the thought that people all over the world could be taking 15 minutes to relax, draw and think of Scotland, and of course hopefully visit in ‘real life’ when that is possible.”



