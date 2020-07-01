Could Shetland Energy Hub bring Scatsta Airport back into use? 

Scatsta Airport Photo: Brian Gray

Elected representatives have questioned whether the Shetland Energy Hub could potentially bring Scatsta Airport back into use.

Shetland West councillor Theo Smith questioned the SIC’s project lead Douglas Irvine about the possibility during discussions at full council meeting today (Wednesday).

Scatsta Airport closed at the end of June with the loss of up to 50 jobs.

The SIC has been developing unrelated proposals for an Energy Hub, which would produce clean energy, boosting the economy and creating jobs.

Although Mr Irvine said assessments into the project would look at requirements, including the possible need for an airport near to the site, he was unable to offer any firm assurances.

“It’s very difficult to answer that question,” he said.

Shetland North councillor Andrea Manson followed up with the suggestion to impose a “moratorium” to prevent other uses of the airspace in the meantime.

“We need to make sure there’s nothing at all that would impact on Scatsta opening again until we get the conclusion of the Energy Hub project,” she added.

The SIC’s chief executive Maggie Sandison said the council had opened up an expression of interest on the airport.

“At the moment we won’t take any moves that will prevent it being used as an aiprort,” she added.