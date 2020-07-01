Flights in and out of Shetland to resume for leisure purposes in coming weeks

Sumburgh Airport Photo: Ronnie Robertson

Flights in and out of Shetland for leisure purposes are set to resume in the coming weeks as part of the Scottish government’s easing of lockdown restriction.

Loganair has been running a reduced schedule throughout the Covid-19 crisis, with passengers restricted to key workers and hospital patients.

Now, however, as the nation moves through the phases of the route map out of lockdown, some of the restrictions are being eased.

Loganair said Shetland folk are already permitted to fly south to visit relatives, provided their trip meets requirements in relation to Covid-19.

The airline also said that from 15th July travel eligibility will be extended to leisure trips, again in accordance with government advice.

The date coincides with the provisional reopening of tourism and hospitality businesses.

Loganair said customers could book flights through its website up until January 2012.

“We are working to put our Summer 2021 schedule on sale slightly earlier than usual, in recognition of the number of customers seeking to re-arrange deferred trips from Summer 2020 and enjoy travelling once again,” Loganair said.

NorthLink Ferries has already announced that passengers can travel to visit friends and family on its services between Shetland and the UK mainland, provided they comply with other advice.

However it does not yet allow travel for leisure purposes.