Gilbert Bain Hospital in Shetland will be able to admit visitors – but more guidance still needed

The Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick.

Shetland folk will be able to visit their loved ones in hospital again from later this month – but local health teams have yet to receive guidance on how it will be managed.

Scottish health secretary Jeane Freeman announced the new measures yesterday (Tuesday) – with visits set to be permitted from 13th July. 

However, NHS Shetland’s director of nursing and acute services Kathleen Carolan said further government guidance was needed to understand how it would be applied to the Gilbert Bain Hospital.

“We are of course eager that we widen visiting, with the precautions of face masks and physical distancing as soon as it is safe to do so,” she added. 

Announcing the measures yesterday, Ms Freeman recognised how difficult it have been for people unable to visit their loves ones during the pandemic. 

“It is one of the many sacrifices you have made and I want to thank you for that,” she added. 

“Visiting has important benefits for patients health and wellbeing and I hope families across Scotland who have a loved one in hospital right now will welcome this announcement.”

Visits must be agreed in advance and strict social distancing and hygiene measures will be required. 


