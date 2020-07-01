Jail sentence for man who became threatening on bus journey

A man has been sentenced to 263 days behind bars after he admitted behaving threateningly during a bus journey in Scalloway.

Trevor Couper, 27, of the village’s Meadowfield Crescent pleaded guilty to repeatedly shouting, swearing and uttering threats of violence during the course of the bus journey on 5th June, when he was on bail.

Couper also admitted failing to comply with the conditions of a bail order.

Lerwick Sheriff Court heard on Wednesday that Couper had become abusive after the driver – bound by Covid-19 guidelines – questioned Couper about the nature of his journey.

Couper also caused concern when he insisted out loud that a female passenger who was wearing a face-covering should “stay at home” if she was scared of coronavirus.

The court herad Couper would still have been in custody at the time of the offence were it not for an early release from prison.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank noted there were 169 days of the unexpired portion of Couper’s previous sentence.

He ordered Couper serve 94 days consecutively to the 169 days, with 30 of those days attributed to the bail aggravation.