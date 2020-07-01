Scarecrows ‘appear’ in Wester Quarff

Wester Quarff enjoyed a splendidly socially distanced event on Sunday, thanks to Lisa Manson and Heather Davidson, who organised a scarecrow competition.

Ten scarecrows mysteriously “appeared’ in a field during the day, where passers-by could see them.

Entrants ranged from “Frankenstein” to a model of a certain well-kent deerstalker hat-wearer.

The winner was a figure of “Dr Bronagh Goodlad”, modelled on newly qualified veterinarian Bronagh, by Danielle Manson and her household.

The runners up were Rory Goodlad and Ailish Parham. The judges were Gordon and Joyce Reid