Wishart calls for Covid-19 reassurance ahead of schools return

Anxious teachers and school staff need to know that appropriate measures are in place to control coronavirus ahead of schools reopening next month.

That is the view of Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart. The Liberal Democrat education spokeswoman has called on the education secretary John Swinney to set out the steps being taken prevent Covid-19 outbreaks.



She said teachers had approached her anxious to know what precautions will be in place.



Ms Wishart said Scottish government advice was “too vague”. She cited New Zealand as an example, saying schools or nurseries that have a confirmed or suspected case of Covid-19 must close for 72 hours to allow contact tracing. Schools can be required to stay closed for 14 days.



”Teachers need reassurance that an equivalent plan will be developed and put in place so that outbreaks can be effectively contained.



Ms Wishart added: “Pupils, parents, teachers and other school staff need reassurance that proper precautions will be taken and that there will be a process ready to be triggered. That’s how to catch cases early, stop them becoming serious outbreaks and avoid our progress being undone.”

The Scottish government has been contacted for a response.

