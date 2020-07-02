News

Face coverings to be mandatory in shops – but exemptions to two metre rule also announced

Andrew Hirst 1 hour 36 min ago 0
Exemptions to the two metre rule will be taking effect from phase three.

People will soon have to wear masks when visiting the shops in Shetland, the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced today. 

Nicola Sturgeon said that face covering would be come mandatory from Friday, 10th July, but urged folk to “get in the habit now”.

She said it was “not a decision we’ve taken lightly” but said it was an important step to take as people begin to interact more with the easing of lockdown. 

Ms Sturgeon also announced that exemptions to the two metres distancing rule would be able to take effect. 

She said that while the general advice had not changed, with people still urged to keep two metres from one another, there would be exemptions for certain sectors where agreed mitigations are put in place. 

Exemptions will allow sectors such as hospitality, retail and public transport, to follow a one metre distancing rule instead.

However, they will also be expected to to put in place mitigations, such as improved ventilation, perspex screens, or seating plans to reduce transmission. 

Hospitality businesses could also be expected to collected names and addressed of customers.

The exemptions will be available from the start of phase three, which is expected to take effect at the end of next week.

