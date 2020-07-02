Make sure superfast broadband is not a ‘lost promise’ – Lib Dems

A group of Liberal Democrat Highlands and Islands MPs and MSPs have written a joint letter to express their “increasing concern” at the reported threat to the R100 programme for superfast broadband.

Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart, and MP Alistair Carmichael, are among the four who have written to the energy minister Paul Wheelhouse to ensure the programme is not a “lost promise”.

The R100 programme will see superfast broadband rolled out across the whole of Scotland, but is already two years behind schedule, according to the Lib Dems.

The letter follows reports that legal action may be taken against the Scottish government’s procurement of the “northern lot” of the programme, which includes Shetland and Orkney.

In the letter, the group has said the Highlands and Islands continue to see “some of the worst connectivity” in Scotland.

“It is no exaggeration to suggest that failure to deliver the R100 programme could have implications for the viability of living and working in the Highlands and Islands.

“Our constituents need reassurance that the Scottish Government is giving thought now to what happens in the event of the legal challenge being successful, or getting to the year end and state aid clearance cover being lost.”