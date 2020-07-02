News

Police appeal for missing walker

8 hours 10 min ago 0
Police appeal for missing walker

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man missing from his home in Lerwick since the early hours of Thursday 2nd July.

Andrew Moorhouse, 47, is said to be a keen walker and could be walking towards the north of the mainland.

He is described as being white, around 5ft 9ins, of stocky build with balding red hair and a beard.

Police say he is likely to be wearing outdoor clothing and may be carrying a rucksack.

Anyone who has information or who may have spoken to him should call Police Scotland on 101.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.