Police appeal for missing walker

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man missing from his home in Lerwick since the early hours of Thursday 2nd July.

Andrew Moorhouse, 47, is said to be a keen walker and could be walking towards the north of the mainland.

He is described as being white, around 5ft 9ins, of stocky build with balding red hair and a beard.

Police say he is likely to be wearing outdoor clothing and may be carrying a rucksack.

Anyone who has information or who may have spoken to him should call Police Scotland on 101.