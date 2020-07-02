News

Shetland’s beer gardens and cafes with outdoor seating can reopen from Monday, First Minister confirms

Shetland's beer gardens and cafes with outdoor seating can reopen from Monday, First Minister confirms
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon giving her lunchtime briefing on Thursday. Photo: BBC

Beer gardens and cafes with outdoor seating will be able to reopen on Monday, the First Minister has confirmed.

Nicola Sturgeon had already given 6th July as the provisional date for their reopening – and was able to confirm that in her lunchtime briefing today (Thursday). 

Ms Sturgeon also said self catering accommodation would be able to reopen tomorrow (Friday) when the five mile restriction on travelling for leisure purposes will also be lifted. 

While Ms Sturgeon said she knew many people had been looking forward to visiting other places – she urged folk to behave sensibly. 

Please behave responsibly and follow all of the public health advice rigorously,” she said.

“Also be sensitive to those living in rural and island communities and remember if you don’t take appropriate care you risk taking the virus to other places.”

Ms Sturgeon said the exception to the easing of the five mile restriction on travel was around Gretna, where there had been a recent spike in cases. 

