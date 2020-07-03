Anyone can travel by ferry between Shetland and mainland after further easing of restrictions

The NorthLink ferry Hrossey. Photo: Mark Berry

Ferry sailings between Shetland, Orkney and the UK mainland have opened for all travellers.

NorthLink Ferries made the announcement yesterday, following an announcement from the Scottish government on the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Bookings had been restricted to essential travel only – including key workers and hospital visits – although guidelines were recently loosened to allow visits to see friends and family.

Although, anyone is now permitted to travel, there are still restrictions on the numbers who can sail on each crossing.

Previously, bookings were capped at 120 – with 30 spaces reserved for key workers.

NorthLink advised passengers to “book ahead to avoid disappointment”.

The news follows an announcement from Longanair, which said on Tuesday it was allowing people to travel for leisure purposes.

The reopening of travel comes as the tourism and hospitality sectors start to reopen. Self-catering accommodation providers can reopen from today (Friday). The rest of the sector is expected to reopen by 15th July.