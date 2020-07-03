News

Award for NAFC centre’s ‘hidden hero’

Adam Civico 6 hours 41 min ago 0
Award for NAFC centre’s ‘hidden hero’
Hidden Hero winner Caroline Hepburn and highly commended lecturer Cleaton Duguid from the NAFC Marine Centre in Scalloway.

A student support officer at the NAFC Marine Centre in Scalloway has won a “Hidden Hero” award at the University of the Highland and Islands students’ association’s awards for 2020.

Caroline Hepburn picked up the accolade while nautical lecturer Cleaton Duguid was highly commended in two categories and student William Pearson in one.

The HISA awards give UHI students a chance to thank the academic staff, support staff and students who have inspired and supported them. The annual awards are judged by a student panel and winners are selected on the quality of the nomination.

Ms Hepburn’s award recognises the unsung heroes of support staff. She has worked at the marine centre for more than 25 years but now also supports students at Shetland College.

Mr Duguid was highly commended in two of the award categories: “Most Engaging VC Tutor” and “Above & Beyond – Staff”. 

Student William Pearson was highly commended in the “Most Inspiring Student – The Students’ Choice” category. 

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

facebook Twitter

About Adam Civico

Editor of The Shetland Times since October 2012. Born and bred in South Yorkshire, before moving to Shetland I was the assistant editor at the Barnsley Chronicle, where my journalism career began. My hobbies include sport, reading, food, gardening and music. Contact me with your news and views about Shetland – a.civico@shetlandtimes.co.uk or telephone 01595 746715.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Adam Civico

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.