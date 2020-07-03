Award for NAFC centre’s ‘hidden hero’

Hidden Hero winner Caroline Hepburn and highly commended lecturer Cleaton Duguid from the NAFC Marine Centre in Scalloway.

A student support officer at the NAFC Marine Centre in Scalloway has won a “Hidden Hero” award at the University of the Highland and Islands students’ association’s awards for 2020.

Caroline Hepburn picked up the accolade while nautical lecturer Cleaton Duguid was highly commended in two categories and student William Pearson in one.

The HISA awards give UHI students a chance to thank the academic staff, support staff and students who have inspired and supported them. The annual awards are judged by a student panel and winners are selected on the quality of the nomination.

Ms Hepburn’s award recognises the unsung heroes of support staff. She has worked at the marine centre for more than 25 years but now also supports students at Shetland College.

Mr Duguid was highly commended in two of the award categories: “Most Engaging VC Tutor” and “Above & Beyond – Staff”.

Student William Pearson was highly commended in the “Most Inspiring Student – The Students’ Choice” category.