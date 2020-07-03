Cornerstone to become beer garden from Monday

Shetlanders will be able to enjoy a pint from Monday, after the Cornerstone in Scalloway was granted a licence to sell alcohol outdoors.

Councillors granted the bar and restaurant three occasional licenses, which will allow them to serve punters at the side of the venue from Monday 6th July until Wednesday 12th August.

They will have to stop serving customers at 9pm, however, after councillors amended the applications due to fears of disturbance to fellow residents.

Concerns were raised by police, and councillors, about customers drinking at the front of the building and spilling out onto the main road.

But that did not stop the council’s licensing board from unanimously approving the plans.

Councillors were told they could expect similar enquiries from other pubs in the isles, with solicitor Keith Adam adding that one venue in Lerwick and one in the south mainland had enquired about similar licenses to sell alcohol outdoors.