News

Cornerstone to become beer garden from Monday

Ryan Nicolson 6 hours 5 min ago 0
Cornerstone to become beer garden from Monday

Shetlanders will be able to enjoy a pint from Monday, after the Cornerstone in Scalloway was granted a licence to sell alcohol outdoors.

Councillors granted the bar and restaurant three occasional licenses, which will allow them to serve punters at the side of the venue from Monday 6th July until Wednesday 12th August.

They will have to stop serving customers at 9pm, however, after councillors amended the applications due to fears of disturbance to fellow residents.

Concerns were raised by police, and councillors, about customers drinking at the front of the building and spilling out onto the main road.

But that did not stop the council’s licensing board from unanimously approving the plans.

Councillors were told they could expect similar enquiries from other pubs in the isles, with solicitor Keith Adam adding that one venue in Lerwick and one in the south mainland had enquired about similar licenses to sell alcohol outdoors.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Nicolson

Reporter since 2019. Enthusiast of nearly every sport (except cricket, which isn't a real sport) and a keen follower of cinema and Celtic FC.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Nicolson

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.