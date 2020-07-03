UPDATE: Missing man thought to be in Weisdale area of Shetland, police say

Missing man Andrew Moorhouse. Photo: Police Scotland.

A 47-year-old man reported missing in Shetland is believed to be in the Weisdale area, police said.

Police Scotland’s Highlands and Islands division issued an appeal for help tracing Andrew Moorhouse yesterday (Thursday) after he was reported missing from his home in Lerwick.

This morning (Friday), officers have issued an update in their efforts to trace Mr Moorhouse.

Police said: “There was a possible sighting of Andrew, 47, around lunchtime on Thursday, 2nd July near Whiteness. He was wearing a dark green walking jacket and carrying a black rucksack.”

Andrew is described as white, around 5ft 9ins, with an English accent, of stocky build with balding red hair and a beard. He is missing from his home on Lerwick.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1032 of Thursday, 2nd July.