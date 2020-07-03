Programme launches to help ‘take control of the future of tourism’

Visitors to Fetlar look across Tresta beach and the Loch of Velzie from the top of Lambhoga.

A programme helping Shetland’s communities “take control of the future of tourism” in their area has been launched.

The Highlands and Islands Enterprise is inviting people working in community development with an interest in tourism to take part in its “Communities Leading Tourism” initiative.

There are 15 places on the 12-day courses, which run from late September until December.

The programme will look into the complexities of the tourism sector, including the challenges posed by Covid-19.

It’s designed to develop the leadership skills needed to plan sustainable tourism recovery.

The Social Enterprise Academy (SEA) is delivering the programme of six live online learning sessions, six days of online learning, and three visits in Skye, the Trossachs and Stranraer, depending on lockdown restrictions.

David Bryan, of SEA, said: “This programme is about communities taking control of the future of tourism in their areas.

“We will look at some great examples of communities deciding what sort of tourism they want, and then making it happen. “