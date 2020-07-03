Shetland College member is a ‘Hidden Hero’

Caroline Hepburn with her son, Bryan.

Caroline Hepburn, a staff member at both the NAFC Marine Centre and Shetland College, has been awarded the title of “Hidden Hero” in the Highlands and Islands Students’ Association Awards.

Ms Hepburn was praised for being “full of enthusiasm” and “always trying to help” at both colleges after picking up the title.

She said was “thrilled and humbled” to be named the Hidden Hero at the awards.

“It is all the more valuable because the students themselves have taken the time to make the nomination – they are of course the most important part of my job, and that they recognise what we try to do is beyond measure.”

Post graduate education student Lana Smith was also highly commended in the “Most Inspiring Student – The Students’ Choice” category.