Sturgeon slams ‘shambolic’ UK government on air bridges

The First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has slammed the UK government’s “shambolic” decision making when explaining the delays on agreeing “air bridges” with other countries.

The Scottish and UK governments have been at loggerheads over the list of countries from which travellers could be admitted with no quarantine requirement.

During today’s lunchtime briefing, Ms Sturgeon explained why it had been “really quite challenging” coming to a position on the UK’s proposals.

She said there had been a “shifting sand” of the UK’s position – with daily changes in the list of countries which would be allowed.

“We cannot allow ourselves to be dragged along my another’ government’s shambolic decision making process” she added.

Ms Sturgeon stressed she wanted Scotland to be an “open and welcoming country”.

However, she said that as the prevalence of Covid-19 was around five times greater in England than in Scotland, there were likely to be differences between the countries considered safe to form bridges with.

While she said she felt the UK government’s list of “low risk” countries could be quickly agreed, she said those deemed ‘medium risk” may require more scrutiny.

She said this would happen in the next couple of days.

Meanwhile, to people who are keen to book her holidays, she advised: “If you are desperate to book your summer holidays, why not think about booking it in Scotland, she said.

“Give some support to our own tourism sector at at time when they’ve never need the support more.”

The UK transport secretary Grant Shapps yesterday blamed Ms Sturgeon for the delay on air bridges, which he hopes to implement by 10th July.