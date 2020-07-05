News ST Online

Clap for Carers back to celebrate birthday of NHS

4 hours 22 min ago 0
Shetlanders will be encouraged to clap for the NHS again this evening, to celebrate the 72nd birthday of the health service.

At 5pm on Sunday 5th July the public will take to their doorsteps again to clap, cheer and bang pots and pans for the members of the NHS who have battled against the Covid-19 pandemic, and to mark the 72nd anniversary of the NHS.

NHS Shetland chief executive Michael Dickson encouraged the public to step out at 5pm and let NHS staff and frontline workers know how valued they were.

“It has been a very tough time, and although we aren’t through it yet, this kind of gesture does a great deal for all our morale,” Mr Dickson said.

The weekly Clap for Carers was held at 8pm on Thursday evenings for 10 consecutive weeks to thank NHS staff and key workers for their efforts during lockdown.

