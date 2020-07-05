News ST Online

New president for Rotary Club

Paul Bendix has taken over as the president of the Rotary Club of Shetland for the next year.

Following a series of Zoom meetings, Mr Bendix took over the reins from departing president David Anderson.

Mr Bendix said he had two objectives for the next 12 months – a “duty of care” to his fellow Rotarians, some of whom may be shielding or in the vulnerable category during the current pandemic, and to “make the place a better place”.

Departing president Mr Anderson said perhaps the “enduring legacy” of his presidential year would be the group embracing technology to meet virtually.

“We recently had a meeting with an Australian Rotary Club using videoconferencing technology – something we probably would not have done without Covid-19.”

He added he hoped they would continue to use technology to widen their membership.

