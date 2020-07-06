News

EU boats catching more in UK waters than local vessels

17 hours 25 min ago 0
EU fishing vessels have been catching more in UK waters than their local counterparts.

That comes from official landing data provided by the Shetland Fisherman’s Association (SFA), who say that boats registered to EU countries landed 60 per cent more fish and shellfish from the UK economic xone between 2011 and 2018.

And over the same period, EU vessels landed 159 per cent more herring and mackerel too. 

SFA executive officer Simon Collins said this was evidence that the UK needed to exit the “iron grip” of the Common Fisheries Policy.

“The UK’s assertion of sovereignty over its own waters at the end of this year will allow us at last to address this outrageous imbalance.

“Independent coastal states cannot be pushed around in this manner.”

