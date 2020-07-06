Gift bags delivered to hundreds of carers

Third sector organisations have been involved in delivering gift bags to carers (from left): Moira Bell of RVS, Kirsten Harcus form VAS Carers Support Service, Ann Skwara and Nicola Stove, both British Red Cross.

Hundreds of gift bags have been distributed to unpaid carers across the isles.

Voluntary Action Shetland (VAS) teamed up with other third sector organisations to help get the packages out to 269 deserving people.



VAS carers support worker Kirsten Harcus, said: “We know things have been hard for carers with support networks reduced and many services suspended. We thought the gift bags would be something nice that would encourage carers to take a bit of time out for themselves at home.



“The gift bags contain a gift voucher from a range of local shops as well as some colouring and puzzle activities, some practical and pampering items.”



Carer Gillian Bain received a gift bag. She said, “It was so lovely and much appreciated”.

