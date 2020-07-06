News

Gift bags delivered to hundreds of carers

Adam Civico 15 hours 57 min ago 0
Gift bags delivered to hundreds of carers
Third sector organisations have been involved in delivering gift bags to carers (from left): Moira Bell of RVS, Kirsten Harcus form VAS Carers Support Service, Ann Skwara and Nicola Stove, both British Red Cross.

Hundreds of gift bags have been distributed to unpaid carers across the isles.

Voluntary Action Shetland (VAS) teamed up with other third sector organisations to help get the packages out to 269 deserving people.

VAS carers support worker Kirsten Harcus, said: “We know things have been hard for carers with support networks reduced and many services suspended. We thought the gift bags would be something nice that would encourage carers to take a bit of time out for themselves at home. 

“The gift bags contain a gift voucher from a range of local shops as well as some colouring and puzzle activities, some practical and pampering items.”

Carer Gillian Bain received a gift bag. She said, “It was so lovely and much appreciated”. 

Gillian Bain with her gift bag.
Gillian Bain with her gift bag.
TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

facebook Twitter

About Adam Civico

Editor of The Shetland Times since October 2012. Born and bred in South Yorkshire, before moving to Shetland I was the assistant editor at the Barnsley Chronicle, where my journalism career began. My hobbies include sport, reading, food, gardening and music. Contact me with your news and views about Shetland – a.civico@shetlandtimes.co.uk or telephone 01595 746715.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Adam Civico

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.