Guilty plea following knife charge

A man has pleaded guilty to having a blade after being found at a beach.

Andrew Moorhouse, of Hoofields, appeared from custody at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Monday.

The 47-year-old was charged with being in possession of the “credit card knife” without reasonable excuse at the beach to the west of Nesbister Hill, Whiteness Voe on 3rd July.

Procurator fiscal Duncan Mackenzie said the matter came to the attention of police following a “significant multi-agency search for the accused”, which involved the coastguard helicopter looking for Moorhouse.

Mr MacKenzie said while there was “no issue with some of the bladed items found” by police, which would reasonably be used for camping, the credit card knife would not. The plastic card had a metal blade secured in it.

Moorhouse forgot he had the item, according to defence agent Tommy Allan, and was “quite happy” for it to be forfeited.

He was released on bail while reports are prepared ready for sentencing on 10th August.