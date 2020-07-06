Island Games decision set for September

The 2019 Island Games team who headed to Gibraltar to compete.

A final decision will be made in September about the 2021 Island Games, which are due to be held in Guernsey.

The games organisers held a virtual meeting with all 23 member islands on Saturday, and informed them that a decision on whether to go ahead with the games will be made on Wednesday 23rd September, at the International Island Games Association (IIGA) AGM.

In a Facebook post, the Shetland Island Games Association (Siga) said they were sure that the Guernsey committee were “working hard on all the possible options” for the event, set to be held in July next year.

Siga secretary Bob Kerr said last month that they were still committed to taking twelve competitive teams to Guernsey, despite uncertainty surrounding training, sponsorship and the event itself.

Vice chair-woman Lesley Hutchison admitted it was “in the back of our minds” that the games may not even go ahead.

“Everybody would be really keen to get to Guernsey,” she said.

“But there’s quite a lot of things that have to come into place before that happens.”