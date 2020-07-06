News

Island Games decision set for September

Ryan Nicolson 14 hours 36 min ago 0
Island Games decision set for September
The 2019 Island Games team who headed to Gibraltar to compete.

A final decision will be made in September about the 2021 Island Games, which are due to be held in Guernsey.

The games organisers held a virtual meeting with all 23 member islands on Saturday, and informed them that a decision on whether to go ahead with the games will be made on Wednesday 23rd September, at the International Island Games Association (IIGA) AGM.

In a Facebook post, the Shetland Island Games Association (Siga) said they were sure that the Guernsey committee were “working hard on all the possible options” for the event, set to be held in July next year.

Siga secretary Bob Kerr said last month that they were still committed to taking twelve competitive teams to Guernsey, despite uncertainty surrounding training, sponsorship and the event itself.

Vice chair-woman Lesley Hutchison admitted it was “in the back of our minds” that the games may not even go ahead.

“Everybody would be really keen to get to Guernsey,” she said.

“But there’s quite a lot of things that have to come into place before that happens.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Nicolson

Reporter since 2019. Enthusiast of nearly every sport (except cricket, which isn't a real sport) and a keen follower of cinema and Celtic FC.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Nicolson

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.