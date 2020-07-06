News

MSP welcomes potential arts funding

13 hours 15 min ago 0
Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston has said Shetland’s arts and heritage sector could benefit from new financial support.

A £1.57bn emergency support package was announced by the UK government on Sunday, with £97m of this going to Scotland.

The Conservative MSP said: “Shetland hosts a wealth of creative and heritage activity which reflects our distinctive culture, and which attracts thousands of visitors every year.”

Museums, galleries, performing arts and theatres, independent cinema, heritage and live music are eligible for grants and loans, as part of a rescue package to help organisations weather the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

Mr Halcro Johnston added: “This further financial support is a very welcome recognition of how important it is that we do everything possible to sustain our cultural, arts and heritage organisations, whether large or small, get through this very difficult time.”

