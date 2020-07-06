News

POLL: Shetland’s beer gardens and outdoor cafes reopen – but do you feel safe returning?

Andrew Hirst 18 hours 27 min ago 0
Diane Davies and Andrea Manson preparing the beer garden at the Mid Brae Inn.

Beer gardens are able to reopen in Shetland today along with cafes and restaurants with outdoor spaces. 

Although the weather may not be best suited for eating and drinking outdoors, with wind, rain and highs of just 11C forecast today, it will be the first opportunity for some businesses to reopen in almost four months. 

Businesses are required to implement measures to minimise the risk of spreading the virus, such as hygiene and social distancing. Customers will also be asked to provide details so they can be contacted through the government’s Test and Protect scheme, if need be.

From next week, businesses will be also able to follow a one metre social distancing rule. For the time being, however, the two metre guidelines still apply. 

While businesses have said they were looking forward to welcoming back customers, there are still concerns about whether the public will feel confident returning. 

Take part in our poll to let us know your thoughts. 

