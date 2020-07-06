Variety of traffic at Sumburgh Airport

A busy Sumburgh Airport on Monday. Photo: Ronnie Robertson

This morning (Monday) was much busier of late at Sumburgh Airport with a variety of aircraft coming and going.

Ronnie Robertson’s photograph, taken just before 1pm, shows a total of nine aircraft, something not seen since the coronavirus lockdown started.

The green aircraft second from left is a De Havilland Canada Dash 8-300 over from Ålesund in Norway, believed to be bringing in a change crew for an oil vessel.

Also parked up are four Loganair planes, the Sumburgh coastguard rescue helicopter and in the background three Babcock oil-related helicopters.