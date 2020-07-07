News

Memorial for Shetland seafarers receives £1,000 funding boost

Andrew Hirst 10 hours 18 min ago 0
Memorial for Shetland seafarers receives £1,000 funding boost
The memorial would be sited near the Shetland Museum and Archives.

Plans for a memorial to Shetland seafarers have received a £1,000 funding boost.

The Shetland Seafarers Association’s (SSA) project won support from Lerwick Community Council at its latest meeting last night (Monday). 

The SSA had already raised more than £8,300 for the memorial, which has planning permission to be sited in front of the Shetland Museum and Archives. 

“Once completed, the memorial will be in a prominent place to remember all of the Shetland seafarers who went away to sea, but didn’t come back, be it war, accident or illness,” the SSA’s funding application said. 

Councillors agreed the funding request. 

Gary Robinson described it as a “really worthwhile” project, and said he was happy to second the motion, proposed by Karen Fraser.

The memorial would be a three sided column with a stainless steel Merchant Navy badge and a number of engraved messages affixed.

Total costs for the project are estimated at a little over 14,000. 

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Andrew Hirst

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.