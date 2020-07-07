News

MRI appeal set to hit new milestone

10 hours 16 min ago 0
MRI appeal set to hit new milestone

The Shetland MRI scanner appeal is likely to hit a new milestone today, its fundraising team has said.

The appeal is set to reach £750,000 worth of donations, almost half of its fundraising target of £1.6 million.

Derek Hart, fundraising manager for the appeal, said that it was “heartening” to see donations keep coming in during the coronavirus pandemic.

““It is now very clear that having an MRI scanner in Shetland is crucial for the health and safety of the community in coming years.

“Having an MRI scanner based at the Gilbert Bain hospital will without a doubt reduce a great deal of travel to the mainland for many of our community’s most vulnerable members.”

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.