MRI appeal set to hit new milestone

The Shetland MRI scanner appeal is likely to hit a new milestone today, its fundraising team has said.

The appeal is set to reach £750,000 worth of donations, almost half of its fundraising target of £1.6 million.

Derek Hart, fundraising manager for the appeal, said that it was “heartening” to see donations keep coming in during the coronavirus pandemic.

““It is now very clear that having an MRI scanner in Shetland is crucial for the health and safety of the community in coming years.

“Having an MRI scanner based at the Gilbert Bain hospital will without a doubt reduce a great deal of travel to the mainland for many of our community’s most vulnerable members.”