Safety fears raised over cars driving along unclassified and rocky road 

Staney Hill Road looking down towards the Anderson High School. Photo: Andrew Hirst.

Concerns have been raised about cars driving along an unclassified Lerwick road and damaging its surface.

Lerwick Community Council agreed to highlights problems with the state of Staney Hill Road to the SIC’s roads officer, following its meeting last night.

Member Arwed Wenger had taken photos of the road, which he said cars were driving on, leading to the surface breaking up.

Part of the road, near to the Anderson High School, has been covered with tarmac and designated 20mph. However, after passing a national speed limit sign, it climbs steeply with a rocky surface.

National speed limit sign at the entrance to Staney Hill Road. Photo: Andrew Hirst.

Chairman Jim Anderson said he felt it “ridiculous” that anyone would consider driving along the hill at 60mph.

“There shouldn’t be any vehicles going up and down that road,” he added.

Councillors agreed to ask the SIC about the status of the road and what could be done about access, signage and the surfacing.