Freeman announces easing of shielding restrictions

People shielding from coronavirus will no longer have to remain physically distanced from members of their own home from Friday, Scottish health secretary Jeane Freeman has said.

Ms Freeman also said that those who were shielding will be able to book holiday accommodation or go to a second home, as long as these do not have shared facilities with another household.

The health secretary announced a number of measures that will be welcome to those in the most vulnerable category at this afternoon’s Scottish government daily briefing.

She said that a letter will go out to all households with members that are shielding explaining what the changes will mean for them.

Those in single parent households, or who live on their own, will be able to form an “extended household” with another group, and will be able to visit them in their home or stay overnight.

They will also be able to meet up with people from two households outdoors.

Ms Freeman said that she hoped those that had been shielding would be able to resume much more of their lives now.

“I hope the changes that we have announced and those that I hope will continue to come will help to ease what I know has been an extraordinary burden that shielding has placed on you over the past few months.

“I can’t say enough to express how grateful I am to you for following the advice. It has been stressful, I know at times it has felt frightening and I know at times it has felt restrictive.”

Shielding was extended in Scotland on the 8th June until the 31st July, but the Scottish government pledged to review and amend the guidance over time.

