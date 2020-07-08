Man sentenced for assaulting police

A man who assaulted police officers has been sentenced to six months in prison.

Marcin Olejniczak, of Hill Grind, Lerwick, appeared from custody via video link at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

The 42-year-old admitted three charges of assault against three constables at Lerwick Police Station on 9th May, when he kicked one of them, attempted to punch another and punched a third on the head.

The six month sentence was backdated to the 11th May to reflect the time Olejniczak had already spent in custody.