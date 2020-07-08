News

Patients to be allowed visitors at Gilbert Bain hospital

48 min ago 0
Patients to be allowed visitors at Gilbert Bain hospital

Patients at the Gilbert Bain hospital will be allowed to have a visitor from Monday 13th July in an easing of current restrictions.

But patients will only be allowed one visitor, and they must inform a nurse at the hospital who their designated visitor will be.

Kathleen Carolan, director of nursing and acute services, said they were “looking forward” to welcoming visitors back to the hospital, and knew how important it was to their patients to have regular visits.

There will be no set visiting times, so visitors will need to phone the hospital in advance to advise what time they plan on visiting.

“This is so that we can ensure that wards do not become overcrowded and we can maintain physical distancing where possible and provide patients and visitors with a degree of privacy.

“We are encouraging everyone to also continue to use mobile phones and tablets as a means of keeping in touch with family in between visits.”

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.