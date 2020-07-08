Patients to be allowed visitors at Gilbert Bain hospital

Patients at the Gilbert Bain hospital will be allowed to have a visitor from Monday 13th July in an easing of current restrictions.

But patients will only be allowed one visitor, and they must inform a nurse at the hospital who their designated visitor will be.

Kathleen Carolan, director of nursing and acute services, said they were “looking forward” to welcoming visitors back to the hospital, and knew how important it was to their patients to have regular visits.

There will be no set visiting times, so visitors will need to phone the hospital in advance to advise what time they plan on visiting.

“This is so that we can ensure that wards do not become overcrowded and we can maintain physical distancing where possible and provide patients and visitors with a degree of privacy.

“We are encouraging everyone to also continue to use mobile phones and tablets as a means of keeping in touch with family in between visits.”