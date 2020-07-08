‘Very different experience’, but Lounge Bar set to re-open

The Lounge Bar in Lerwick is set to re-open on Wednesday 15th July – although they have warned it will be a “very different experience” to the one customers remember.

On Facebook the bar set out its intention to open at 11am on Wednesday 15th July, once Scottish government restrictions are eased.

They said they were “busy with the preparations to make The Lounge as safe an environment as possible”.

“Unfortunately going to the pub is going to be a very different experience for a while but please bear with us while we stick to the measures to keep everybody safe.”

The bar has been closed for almost four months, shutting its doors on Friday 20th March.