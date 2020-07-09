News

Dates confirmed for reopening of pubs, restaurants and cafes in Shetland

Andrew Hirst 6 hours 54 min ago 0
Marlex in Lerwick will be able to reopen.

Dates for the reopening of pubs, restaurants, cafes, museums and other businesses have been confirmed, after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced Scotland’s move to phase three of the route map out of lockdown.

The move had been expected to take place – but Ms Sturgeon’s announcement today paves the way for businesses in Shetland to plan their reopening. 

From tomorrow, changes in restrictions will allow more households to gather indoors and outdoors. 

However, people will also be required to wear face coverings. Ms Sturgeon said she wanted the wearing of face coverings to be come as “automatic as fastening a seatbelt in a car”.

Many of the big changes take effect from Wednesday -when indoor pubs, cafes and restaurants can reopen. 

However, Ms Sturgeon said it was “absolutely essential’ guidance is followed – including that customers leave contact details. 

Museum, libraries and cinemas will also be able to reopen. 

