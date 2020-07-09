News

Masks to become mandatory in shops

The Brae Co-op has been setting out what will be expected of customers as face masks are set to become mandatory in shops from Friday 10th July.

On Facebook, the management team said that masks “do not have to be a surgical style face covering” and that religious garments or scarves are also acceptable.

Customers cannot just pull their t-shirt or jumper over their face, however.

And the management team has added that customers may be asked to remove the masks if they are buying age-restricted items such as alcohol or cigarettes, just to confirm their identity.

Refusal to remove the mask will result in refusal of sale.

Masks will be mandatory for staff as well as customers, they have said.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is expected to explain more as she sets out the country’s move into phase three of lockdown easing this afternoon.

