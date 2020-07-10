News

£1.2m North Yell project gets green light for sea transport

Charley-Kai John 12 hours 20 min ago 0
A £1.2m redevelopment project in North Yell has taken a significant step forward after planning permission was granted to transport material by sea.

North Yell Development Council (NYDC) is almost ready to go to tender as it looks for contractors to construct a new marina to the south of Cullivoe Pier and an extension to the existing business park there.

The new marina would be a “very welcome boost” for the tourism industry in tough times, according to NYDC.

The organisation’s application to vary planning permission was granted this week, which it made in December as improvements to the Cullivoe Road are not expected to be completed for seven years.

The sorry state of the lifeline road has hamstrung the development since last year. The road was announced as the council’s top road improvement priority in November and is expected to be completed by 2027.

Transporting by sea would help to minimise use of the B9082 during construction works.

NYDC secretary Andrew Nisbet said the new marina would “give the tourism industry an immediate boost”.

“We are delighted that this has come through so we are able to proceed with the project now,” he added.

The business park will not become operational until the new road is built but the marina can be “operational right away” once it is constructed.

The marina would benefit the three sea angling boats based at Cullivoe, said Mr Nisbet, and “hopefully attract visiting yachts”.

