Charitable Trust awards half a million in extra funding to charities

Shetland Charitable Trust is paying out over £530,000 in extra grant aid to charitable organisations.

The new funding was awarded by trustees on Thursday to boost services for vulnerable and disadvantaged people, and followed an application process halted temporarily by Covid-19.

A total of £530,173 will go to the 16 successful projects which aim to fill gaps in existing services and reduce social isolation and inequality.

Trust chairman Andrew Cooper said: “Trustees and staff were impressed by the vision and hard work that local charities put into their wide-ranging proposals, which are about supporting those of us who need a helping hand in life.

“Putting their plans into action will be all the more challenging with social distancing and stringent hygiene requirements to contend with so we wish all these organisations well in their endeavours.”

Shetland Women’s Aid and COPE both received £70,000 from the trust, while Mind Your Head has been given £61,420.

Meanwhile, Gaada received £49,400, Ability Shetland £34,594, Advocacy Shetland £35,000, Shetland Citizens Advice Bureau £40,897, and Shetland Care Attendant Scheme and Voluntary Action Shetland £39,708.

Others to benefit from funding include Shetland Rape Crisis (£28,467), Shetland Link Up (£7,623), The Swan Trust (£14,000), British Red Cross (£27,064), Royal Voluntary Service (£10,000), Shetland Befriending Scheme 16+ Service (£7,000), plus a further £20,000 to Voluntary Action Shetland and £15,000 to maintain, manage and operate Market House.

The funding is part of the trust’s £8.2m Main Grants Scheme for 2020/21, which increased from £7.3m last year.