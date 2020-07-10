News

Charitable Trust awards half a million in extra funding to charities

11 hours 34 min ago 0
Charitable Trust awards half a million in extra funding to charities

Shetland Charitable Trust is paying out over £530,000 in extra grant aid to charitable organisations.

The new funding was awarded by trustees on Thursday to boost services for vulnerable and disadvantaged people, and followed an application process halted temporarily by Covid-19.

A total of £530,173 will go to the 16 successful projects which aim to fill gaps in existing services and reduce social isolation and inequality.

Trust chairman Andrew Cooper said: “Trustees and staff were impressed by the vision and hard work that local charities put into their wide-ranging proposals, which are about supporting those of us who need a helping hand in life.

“Putting their plans into action will be all the more challenging with social distancing and stringent hygiene requirements to contend with so we wish all these organisations well in their endeavours.”

Shetland Women’s Aid and COPE both received £70,000 from the trust, while Mind Your Head has been given £61,420.

Meanwhile, Gaada received £49,400, Ability Shetland £34,594, Advocacy Shetland £35,000, Shetland Citizens Advice Bureau £40,897, and Shetland Care Attendant Scheme and Voluntary Action Shetland £39,708.

Others to benefit from funding include Shetland Rape Crisis (£28,467), Shetland Link Up (£7,623), The Swan Trust (£14,000), British Red Cross (£27,064), Royal Voluntary Service (£10,000), Shetland Befriending Scheme 16+ Service (£7,000), plus a further £20,000 to Voluntary Action Shetland and £15,000 to maintain, manage and operate Market House.

The funding is part of the trust’s £8.2m Main Grants Scheme for 2020/21, which increased from £7.3m last year.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.