News

Trust to discuss Shetland MRI Scanner Appeal’s £500k bid in ‘coming weeks’

3 hours 5 min ago 0
Trust to discuss Shetland MRI Scanner Appeal’s £500k bid in ‘coming weeks’ 

A six figure boost to Shetland’s campaign to secure an MRI scanner, sparing patients hundreds of trip to the mainland each year, could soon be agreed. 

Shetland Charitable Trust is set to meet to discuss the £500,000 grant application in the coming weeks. 

The Shetland MRI Scanner Appeal has already raised more than £750,000 towards its £1.65m target in just two years. 

Campaigners have previously praised the “incredible community effort” in making such rapid progress towards the target.

The SCT’s decision to discuss the appeal’s grant application follows Friday’s meeting of its general purposes advisory committee. 

Trust chairmanAndrew Cooper said: “The trust is pleased to have reached the stage where a special meeting can be arranged for trustees to make a formal decision on this one-off grant application.”

If the fundraising appeal is successful it would enable the 600-plus patients who current travel south for scans each year to be seen at the Gilbert Bain Hospital instead. The scans could then be sent to the same specialists who analyse them now. 

The appeal has highlighted the many problems faced by patients travelling to the mainland, including delays due to bad weather, and the impact on family life and child care.

The savings in patient travel would be put towards staffing the MRI scanner. 

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY:

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.