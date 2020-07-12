Care home residents’ ‘delight’ at return of visitors

The SIC's Edward Thomason House.

Care home staff and residents in Shetland are said to be “delighted” by the introduction of outdoor visiting following months of lockdown.

The SIC confirmed last week that care homes around the isles had begun to welcome visitors in carefully controlled conditions, as part of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Care homes across the UK had been unable to accommodate visitors since the start of the pandemic – meaning many residents had been unable to see their loved ones in person.

However, Jo Robinson, interim director of community health and social care, said that “significant progress” had been made during the pandemic to enable communication through other means.

“The majority of residents have adapted very well to these new methods of communication and staff have made tremendous efforts to spend time with residents to ensure they have benefitted from as much direct social activity as we can provide,” she said,

“Both of these measures have ensured that the experience of ‘lockdown’ has been as positive as we can make it.

“The vast majority of families have understood the need for the restrictions placed on care homes and have been very supportive of the measure taken to reduce footfall to the care homes.

“In addition to the use of FaceTime, etc. we have also seen an increase in mail which residents appreciate very much.

“Now that outdoor visiting has commenced we are looking forward to further easing of restrictions, not only to enable more visitors to come to care homes, but also to provide opportunities for residents to get out and about and make the most of the summer weather.”

Under the current guidance, single designated individuals are now permitted to visit a family member or friend outdoors, with appropriate social distancing.

Ms Robinson said staff and residents were delighted with the introduction of outdoor visiting,