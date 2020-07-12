Council reports no ‘significant issues’ with folk wearing face coverings on public transport

People are required to wear face coverings on public transport, including buses. Photo: Stock image.

The SIC has reported “no significant issues” with passengers refusing to wear face coverings on public transport.

Face coverings were made compulsory on public transport, including buses, taxis and enclosed areas on inter-island ferries, last month.

On Friday, people visiting shops were also required to wear face coverings.

The SIC said: “There have been no significant issues on council run ferries or on public bus services in recent weeks.

“Council staff are not aware of any passengers who have been refused travel because of not wearing a face covering.”