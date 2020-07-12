Police launch annual motorcycle safety campaign

Road users in Shetland are being urged to be vigilant of motorcyclists as part of an annual summertime campaign.

Police Scotland has launched its safety campaign in a bid to raise awareness of the risks to vulnerable road users.

Motorcyclists are among the most vulnerable road users. While they make up just one per cent of the traffic on our roads they account for around 13 per cent of fatalities.

During the summer months, police increase their focus to motorcycle safety as larger numbers of people take their bikes out to take advantage of the good weather.

Superintendent Simon Bradshaw from Police Scotland’s road policing division asked all drivers to be mindful of other road users and pay particular attention for motorbikes.

He also urged motorcyclists to always ride responsibly, ensuring they wear all the necessary safety clothing and travel at safe speeds, appropriate to the conditions they face.