Bressay Up-Helly-A’ next festival to be postponed

James Anderson led the 2020 Bressay Up-Helly-A' festival, but there will be a delay for the 2021 squad.

The Bressay Up-Helly-A’ festival has become the latest fire festival in the winter calendar to be postponed due to coronavirus.

In a short statement on Sunday evening, 2019 Bressay jarl Ross Manson said on behalf of the Bressay committee that they had to “regretfully announce” the postponement of their 2021 event.

Mr Manson said that it had been a “unanimous decision” to delay the 2021 event.

“Given the ongoing uncertainties surrounding the global coronavirus pandemic, we have taken the unanimous decision to postpone the festival for a year, in the hope we can return to a more normal way of life in time for the 2022 event.”

Bressay follows Lerwick, Scalloway and Nesting in pushing back next year’s festivals.