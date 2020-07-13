Council imposes 20mph limit due to barrier repairs 

Barrier repair work is under way at the Dales Lees road. Photo supplied by SIC

Motorists heading to meet a ferry at Toft have been urged to allow extra time for their journey due to roadworks.

Shetland Islands Council has imposed a 20mph speed limit on the Dales Lees section of the A968 between Voe and Toft.

Contractors are replacing barriers along the carriageway and the speed limit is deemed necessary to reduce the risk to workers.

It will be in place for the duration of the works.

The SIC has advised drivers to allow extra time for their journeys and apologised for any inconvenience.