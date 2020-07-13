Funding secures future of ‘Warmer Greener Homes’ project

Ertie the Trow with one of the energy monitors available for loan.

A grant of £122,925 has been handed to Citizens Advice Bureau to help Shetlanders improve energy efficiency.

The money from the Scottish Government’s Climate Challenge Fund (CCF) will fund the Warmer Greener Homes Shetland project for two more years.

Bureau manager Karen Eunson said it would help them continue offering tailored support.

“Some people ask about financial support for installing insulation and renewables, others borrow one of our energy monitors or seek advice on switching energy tariff.

“The advisers’ goal is to help households save money on energy bills, reduce their carbon footprint and often achieve a warmer home too.”

The first of the energy clinics will be held next week: Wednesday, 2-5pm; Thursday, 5-9pm; Friday, 10-1pm; Saturday, 10-1pm.