Government cuts put workers at risk, Labour claims

Government cuts are putting workers at risk when safety is at the forefront of employees’ minds because of coronavirus.

Labour has pointed to research it claims shows the number of inspectors across Scotland has fallen by 42 per cent since 2010 from 96 to 56.

Over the same period, the total staff employed by the Health and Safety Executive in Scotland has fallen by 41, a cut of 16 per cent. That includes a fall of 13 in the number of full time equivalent health and safety inspectors.

Rhoda Grant MSP said: “This is a disturbing insight into the real safety issues faced by workers as a direct consequence of years of government cuts.

“At a time of such anxiety about public health, and as many of us begin to return to work, there must be confidence among workers that the people who should be employed to ensure their safety are actually able to do their job safely and comprehensively.”