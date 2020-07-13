Fishing & Sea News

Isles secures £1.36m of coastal communities funding

17 hours 11 min ago 0
Isles secures £1.36m of coastal communities funding
Coastal communities like Lerwick could benefit from the Crown Estate funding.

Shetland will receive a £1.36m share of funding for Scottish coastal communities.

The revenue generated by the Scottish Crown Estate’s marine assets is allocated across 26 local authorities with coastlines.

Funding is based on authorities’ share of the adjacent sea area.

Shetland’s share is equivalent to 14 per cent of the £9.7m, making it the third-highest beneficiary after Eilean Siar, Highland and Argyll and Bute.

The Scottish government said the money, which is expected to be paid by the end of July, would provide “vital support for responding to the impact of coronavirus”.

The scope of the funding has been broadened in response to Covid-19, with authorities now able to directly support businesses, including third sector organisations, affected by the pandemic.

Shetland is being allocated £350,000 more than it did in 2019.

Land reform secretary Roseanna Cunningham said: “Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on communities across the country and particularly those people and businesses living and working in our coastal areas, which are often reliant on tourism.

“That is why we have widened the remit of these funds to include direct support, where necessary, to coastal businesses and third sector organisations.

“This year’s funding is a significant increase on the revenue which was allocated from the Scottish Crown Estate to local authority areas in the first year of this funding coming under devolved management.

“It will greatly help our coastal areas as we embark on a challenging period of recovery from the pandemic for all parts of our economy.”

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.