Life in Shetland Videos

Shetland businesses’ #BuyLocal message

8 hours 10 min ago 0

Promote Shetland has today shared this video with local business people – from bakers to bar owners –spreading one simple message – “buy local”.

View this post on Instagram

Shopping local… #Shetland reopens to tourism this week and some businesses have a lot of catching up to do, particularly those that had to close during lockdown. That’s why it’s more important than ever for islanders to support Shetland’s economy where they can.⁠ ⁠ 🎣 🥖 Buying food and drink produced locally is good for the environment too, because the goods don’t have to travel miles to reach your plate, meaning less fuel-intensive transportation.⁠ ⁠ #RediscoverShetland⁠ ⁠ Follow our link in bio to find out more about our local producers. ⁠ ⁠ @tasteofshetland @livinglerwick ⁠ #uksmallbiz #smallbusinesseveryday #smallbizsatuk #scottishfoodie #thisismycommunity #worklifebalance #openforbusiness #smallbizuk #smallandmightybusiness #mysmallbiz #shopsmallbiz #localeats #foodieadventures #biteintothis #60north #inspiredbyshetland #shetlandphotography #shetlandlife #promoteshetland #myshetlandlife #instashetland #rediscovershetland ⁠ #quietinthewild #livewithintention #farminguk #farminglife #ukfarming #countryfile

A post shared by Shetland Islands (@promoteshetland) on Jul 13, 2020 at 11:50am PDT

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.