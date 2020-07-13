Shetland businesses’ #BuyLocal message

View this post on Instagram

Shopping local… #Shetland reopens to tourism this week and some businesses have a lot of catching up to do, particularly those that had to close during lockdown. That’s why it’s more important than ever for islanders to support Shetland’s economy where they can.⁠ ⁠ 🎣 🥖 Buying food and drink produced locally is good for the environment too, because the goods don’t have to travel miles to reach your plate, meaning less fuel-intensive transportation.⁠ ⁠ #RediscoverShetland⁠ ⁠ Follow our link in bio to find out more about our local producers. ⁠ ⁠ @tasteofshetland @livinglerwick ⁠ #uksmallbiz #smallbusinesseveryday #smallbizsatuk #scottishfoodie #thisismycommunity #worklifebalance #openforbusiness #smallbizuk #smallandmightybusiness #mysmallbiz #shopsmallbiz #localeats #foodieadventures #biteintothis #60north #inspiredbyshetland #shetlandphotography #shetlandlife #promoteshetland #myshetlandlife #instashetland #rediscovershetland ⁠ #quietinthewild #livewithintention #farminguk #farminglife #ukfarming #countryfile

