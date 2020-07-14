Bressay man walks free after appeal

A man who admitted a string of abuse charges has walked free from jail after his prison sentence was quashed following an appeal.

John William Clark, 53, was sentenced to 40 months behind bars in January after he pleaded guilty to 13 charges, which included individual incidents and repeated behaviour over a prolonged period, between 1992 and 2013.

The appeal against his sentence was heard on 3rd July by the High Court.

A Community Payback Order was instead imposed.

Clark was given a two year supervision order with an unpaid work requirement of 200 hours.

The work must be completed within 12 months.